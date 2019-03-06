Frontiers Of Technology For Greater Good

Hitachi has been engaged in innovating new age technologies

Digitisation has touched every aspect of life. It is altering how organisations look at business sectors and markets, service their customers and ideate new businesses. Traditionally, governments have been slow to modernise, but today they view digitisation as a panacea that can save time and expenses, while enhancing their extent and effectiveness.

The three-prong transformation of consumers, government and industry has far reaching economic consequences. The number of technologies coming into the fore, be it Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Robotics, are touching every sector, reimagining how goods and services are delivered, and heralding what is now being termed as Industry 4.0.

Hitachi, one of the leading Japanese companies with a global footprint, has been engaged in innovating new age technologies. It has been using some of the most advanced technologies in a wide range of products and services. Together with localisation, Hitachi aims to contribute to further fuelling India's digital economy.

As the sixth largest economy in the world, to drive the advantages of a digital sphere to the bottom of the pyramid, India faces difficulties in tasks such as making economic growth inclusive.

The government acknowledges India's unique challenges. Its initiatives, such 'Digital India', 'Make in India', 'Skill India', are aimed at taking the digital dream to a billion citizens. This vision aims at empowering the citizens through adaptation of e-governance.

Hitachi in India has envisioned this direction in collaboration with the stakeholders, bringing its rich global industrial heritage and juxtaposing it with its strength in information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). Hitachi's inherent Social Innovation Business weaves in a multidisciplinary approach to problems. It has partnered with Government of India in its initiatives, such as 'Digital India' and 'Make in India', leveraging its superior technology innovations and global expertise to address the country's unique challenges.

Hitachi has been a leader in operational technology for industries such as manufacturing, power/energy and transportation for over 100 years, and also a leader in IT for over 50 years. Hitachi gives the customers a powerful and collaborative partner in data.

The company's extensive presence across industries enables it to provide a single-eye view of macro-solutions, a core competency that it has earned over the years. It laid its solid foundation in India over 80 years ago, when it supplied turbines for the Bhakra Nangal project. Hitachi Group has diversified and expanded its presence with 28 group companies in India across sectors.

Hitachi's Social Innovation business has driven solutions for the government, private players, businesses and the citizens themselves, incorporating its vision of collaborative creation. Hitachi Group is coming together to work faster, smarter and towards a sustainable tomorrow for India, contributing consistently to an ever-evolving digital economy.

"Lumada" aims to be the core of social innovation by being a medium for Hitachi's customers.

Hitachi has been a part of e-governance initiatives with multiple governments in the country. While some of them have used its IT solutions, others utilised its technology for various functions - enabling digitisation of land records, single-window handling of grievances and maintenance of essential services, among others.

"India is inevitably heading for a social revolution. A revolution brought in by the transformation in the way people access technology and the advanced digital capabilities possessed by companies," says Bharat Kaushal, managing director of Hitachi India.

"The 7 Cs i.e. common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean and cutting-edge, introduced by our prime minister, work as fundamental for us and drive us to create the necessary novel solutions."

India's appetite and intent for technology evolution has been applauded globally. According to this year's Global Competitiveness Report by the World Economic Forum, "The global economy is not prepared for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: 103 of the 140 economies measured in this year's index score 50 or lower out of 100 for innovation capability, meaning that for many of these, innovation is a drag on overall competitiveness."

However, there is good news for India. The report proves the government's focus is on e-governance, alongside other reforms like GST and schemes like Digital India, Make in India and Skill India.

India ranks 58th in 2018's Global Competitiveness Index. This indicates a rise of five places in the ranking from its 2017 position and is the largest gain among all G20 economies. India is a leader among the South Asian economies.

This holistic transformation of a country as vast as India has been made possible with companies like Hitachi partnering with multi-stake holders in bringing together the state-of-the-art technology solutions, combined with the implementing agencies driving the last mile delivery of services.

Disclaimer: This is an advertorial and NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the same.