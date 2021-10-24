Textile Industry Should Focus on Machinery Production: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal has said that India should aim at becoming a textile machinery production hub

Commerce and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal has asked the domestic industry to get into innovative partnerships for developing 100 textile machinery champions, which can to be recognised across the world.

Interacting with manufacturers, the minister urged them to get out of the command-and-control mindset and work through plug and play mode to make the textile sector vibrant.

He asked them to focus on speed, skill and scale in order to develop 100 champions and bring the textile sector out of inertia.

The government has set target of $100 billion for textiles and garment exports over next five years and the textile sector has an important part to play in achieving it, Mr Goyal added.

He further said that India should be aiming at becoming a global player in producing textiles machinery, producing at scale, quality as well as quantity, the kind of machinery which is required at global levels.

The minister said that the Centre is not averse to imports but there is a need to reduce import dependency of textile machinery in India through concerted efforts of both the textile engineering industry as well as the government in order to capture bigger markets.