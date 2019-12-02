Telecom Stocks Zoom As Companies Hike Tariffs

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will hike the tariffs from December 3, and Reliance Jio, from December 6

Telecom stocks are in the limelight this morning after hiking the prepaid tariff rates by up to 40% for pre-paid customers. Among three of India's telecom giants, Bharti Airtel has soared by 7.3 per cent at Rs 475 and Vodafone Idea has zoomed by 23 per cent at Rs 4.4. Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, has firmed up by 2.7 per cent at Rs 1594.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have decided to hike the tariffs with effect from December 3, while Reliance Jio will effect the hike from December 6. The three telecom companies together account for more than 90 per cent of the country's 118 lakh crore mobile subscribers and market share of around 30 per cent each.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel has announced new prepaid plans starting with 2 days validity to 365 days validity and prices starting from Rs 19 till Rs 2,399. Reliance Jio has not outlined its plans as yet, but said that its tariffs will be 40 per cent higher and bundled with 300 per cent more benefits to the customers.

The hike in tariff come in the backdrop of record losses reported by both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone for the quarter ended September 30 due to huge provisions towards clearing dues owed to the telecom department for adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Vodafone and Bharti Airtel posted record quarterly losses of Rs 50,922 crore and Rs 23,045 crore respectively due to the Supreme Court ruling on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in October. The Supreme Court had rejected the telecom companies' appeal against the government's definition of AGR and allowed the telecom department to recover dues worth Rs 1.33 lakh crore from the telecom companies.

Additionally, both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have an outstanding debt of more than Rs 1 lakh crore each. According to government data, the liabilities of Bharti Airtel add up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and an additional Rs 13,904.01 crore is by way of spectrum usage charges, excluding the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices.