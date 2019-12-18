Telecom Stocks Trade Mixed Post Telecom Regulator's Decision To Defer Zero-IUC

IUC or interconnect usage charge is charge paid by call-originating telco to destination operator

Telecom stocks are trading mixed this morning after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India deferred zero IUC for a year to January 2021. At 11.15am, Bharti Airtel had weakened by 0.9% to Rs 435, Vodafone Idea had nosedived by 7.3% at 6.3, while Reliance Industries, the owner of Reliance Jio, had inched higher by 0.4% ar Rs 1,568.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, on Tuesday, had deferred the introduction of zero IUC (interconnect usage charge) regime for a year to January 2021. The charge was earlier slated to take effect from January 2020.

"For wireless to wireless domestic calls, termination charge would continue to remain as Re 0.06 (paise six only) per minute up to 31st December 2020. From 1st January, 2021 onwards the termination charge for wireless to wireless domestic calls shall be zero," Trai said in its regulation.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had urged the telecom regulator to postpone implementation of the zero-IUC regime as they are net revenue earners, while Reliance Jio, a net payer, had vehemently opposed any deferral.

