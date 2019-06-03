NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Telecom Spectrum Auction To Be Held This Year: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Taking charge of his new ministry, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that among his priorities will be revival of state-owned MTNL and BSNL.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: June 03, 2019 14:59 IST
New Delhi: 

Newly-appointed Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that India will hold spectrum auction for 5G and other bands in the current calendar year. Taking charge of his new ministry, Mr Prasad said that among his priorities will be revival of state-owned MTNL and BSNL. The minister, however, asserted that the telecom corporations will have to respond with professionalism and cooperation. 

"We will hold spectrum auction this calendar year," the minster told reporters. Other issues that will be prioritised by the minister include 5G trials in 100 days, fast tracking of five lakh wifi hotspots, and promoting telecom manufacturing. 

