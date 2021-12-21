Airtel, Vodafone Trade Higher Even After Losing Subscribers In October

Shares of Bharti Airtel traded 1.63 per cent higher at Rs 668.95 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea traded higher on Tuesday, December 21, a day after TRA data revealed that both telecom operators lost subscribers in October 2021. Shares of Bharti Airtel - the country's second-largest telecom operator, opened on the BSE at Rs 662.50, registering an intra day high of Rs 669.65 and an intra day low of Rs 659.20, during the trading session so far. At 12 noon, shares of Bharti Airtel traded 1.63 per cent higher at Rs 668.95 apiece on the BSE.

According to data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the country's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 17.6 lakh mobile subscribers, in October 2021, while market rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost a cumulative 14.5 lakh users during the month.

Bharti Airtel lost 4.89 lakh mobile customers during October, and its subscriber base declined to 35.39 crore. Airtel had added 2.74 lakh mobile users in September.

Similarly, Vodafone Idea lost 9.64 lakh mobile subscribers in October and its user base dipped to 26.90 crore, as per the latest data. Shares of Vodafone Idea today opened on the BSE at Rs 13.81, swinging to an intra day high of R 14.79 and an intra day low of Rs 13.81, in the session so far.

At 12 noon, Vodafone Idea traded 6.16 per cent higher at Rs 14.47 apiece on the BSE.

As on 31 October, 2021, the top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom (426.60 million), Bharti Airtel (204.73 million), Vodafone Idea (122.47 million), BSNL (19.85 million) and Tikona Infinet (0.30 million, according to TRAI.