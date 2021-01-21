Budget 2021: Telcos Need Incentives To Grow

The number of connected IoT devices is forecast to increase at CAGR of 10 per cent between 2018-2025.

India is eagerly anticipating the rollout of 5G. With Jio already having announced plans to build network infrastructure in-house in the second half of 2021, telecommunication companies are focussed on innovation/collaboration across the telecom value chain.

“For instance, a higher frequency 5G network demands smaller sites compared with dispersed macro sites in existing technologies. Therefore, 5G presents an opportunity for the country to design and develop robust/sustainable indigenous technology by investing in and incentivising its R&D capabilities,” says Deloitte India.

Internet of Things (IoT) is another goal to build a ‘Smart India.' The number of connected IoT devices is forecast to increase to ~25 billion at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent between 2018 and 2025. “5G-enabled IoT devices have the potential to make a deep impact in smart cities and smart manufacturing. The National Digital Communications Policy of 2018 aims to increase the contribution of the digital communication sector to India's GDP to 8 per cent. At the same time, this policy aims for $100 billion investment in the sector and broadband coverage at 50 mbps speed for every citizen,” a note from Deloitte India adds.

While telecommunications companies will need to make massive capital outlay for fiberisation, backhaul, and network densification, among others to make 5G a reality, the concerns around Indian spectrum prices for 5G still loom large with the recommended base price 30-40 per cent higher than that in other markets (South Korea and the US) where 5G has been launched. This coupled with the existing financial stress (including adjusted gross revenue dues) poses a challenge for the telcos.

While the Covid-19 pandemic may have been a temporary impediment in the direction of India becoming a $5 trillion economy, the government seems committed towards this goal. “Needless to mention that the contribution of telecom industry will be imperative to achieve this goal. Key expectations of telcos from Budget 2021, according to Deloitte India are:

Investment incentives in the form of accelerated depreciation or investment allowance on capital investments. This will provide an impetus to foreign telecom gear manufacturing companies to set up manufacturing facilities, propel job creation and boost MSMEs in the sector

Incentive plans and relaxation from tax/regulatory fee for few years on 5G acquisition to ease the stress of financial outlay in post 5G scenario

Revisit spectrum charges and other levies faced by the telecom companies and potentially offer one-time amnesty schemes for past dues

Provide reprieve from certain retrospective amendments introduced by Finance Act 2012. For example, royalty definitions do not apply to payments against telecommunication connectivity services including Interconnection Usage Charges. The government should clarify that payments for telecom bandwidth are pure service arrangements. This will go a long way to reduce litigation and relieve the domestic loss-making telcos from the stress of cash shortage owing to tax withholding.

India is a global research & development (R&D) destination, with over 1,140 R&D centres employing 900,000 professionals. A strong R&D and manufacturing ecosystem can benefit from each other, and incentivising R&D in next gen technologies could help leverage India's cost-effective science and engineering talent to build strategic capabilities. The government may consider extending deduction of 200 per cent of expenditure incurred on research and development in telecom, to bring in new technologies.

Airtime sold by telecos through distributors is on a principal-to-principal basis and has been a matter of extensive litigation. Special provisions may be introduced to tax the profits earned by such distributors. In addition, to improve the tax base and collections in tax, such revenues may be subject to tax deduction at 1 per cent at source. It is not difficult to calculate the expected increased cash in tax flows for the government

For companies unable to claim MAT credit due to lapse of 15 year time window, amendments should be made in the law by removing the cap on time period within which MAT credit set off can be claimed.

Most telcos paid alternative minimum tax (MAT) on their book profits for the years when they were eligible for tax holidays. Given that some of the telcos are currently incurring losses, removal of this cap of 15 years should increase the likelihood of telecom operators being able to utilize MAT paid during tax holiday periods

Reduction in Basic Customs Duty telecommunication equipment from 20 per cent to 10 per cent and address input credit loss by bringing petroleum products under GST ambit. Further, disallowance of input credit on telecom towers under the GST law adds to the financial stress on the sector.

Despite telecom towers accounting for a major part of the input cost, input credit on the same is expressly denied under Sec. 17 of the CGST Act, which has adversely hit the sector. Input credit on telecom towers should be eligible and restriction on credit under Section 17 of CGST Act should be removed so that the GST component does not add to the telcos cost base.

Conclusion

While the government has been receptive to the needs of the sector and has introduced PLI scheme to boost manufacturing, the above measures would go a long way in attracting more foreign telecos to set up facilities in India spurring job creation and economic growth that is the need of the hour.