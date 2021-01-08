Tejas Express To Resume In Chennai-Madurai; Check Train Timings, Dates, Halts

Indian Railways authorities revoked the cancellation of the Tejas Express train service between Chennai and Madurai, ahead of the Pongal festival. According to the Southern Railway zone, fully reserved Tejas Express Superfast special train services have been reintroduced on the network.

With a composition of One AC First Class Chair Car, Twelve AC Second Class Chair Cars and Two Luggage cum Brake Vans,

Train number 02613 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Special train will run six days in a week (except Thursday) leaving Chennai Egmore at 06.00 hrs from January 10, 2021 onwards and will reach Madurai at 12.15 PM, the same day.

In return direction train number 02614 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas Special train will run six days in a week (except Thursday) leaving Madurai at 3:00 PM from January 10, 2021 o­nwards and will reach Chennai Egmore at 9:15 PM, the same day.

The details of stoppages and timings of Train No. 02613 / 02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Special trains are as follows.

Earlier, Train No.02613/02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Special was cancelled from 4th January 2021. Now these services have been re-introduced. In view of this, passengers holding either o­nline/PRS counter tickets for journeys commencing o­n or after 10.1.2021, booked prior to cancellation and still have not CANCELLED their tickets, can travel using the same tickets by Tejas Express.