Tega Industries' Shares To List On Bourses Tomorrow

Tega Industries' shares will be listed on the national stock exchange as well as Bombay stock exchange on Monday, December 13.

According to market observers, its shares were available at a premium of Rs 300 in the grey market on Friday, December 10.

The initial share sale was of up to 1,36,69,478 equity shares and had a price range of Rs 443-453 a share.

Tega Industries had garnered Rs 186 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial were the managers of the public issue.

The initial public offer (IPO) of the leading mining equipment and mineral manufacturer had concluded on December 3. The IPO was subscribed 219 times by the end of its bidding process, thus making it one of the most successful issues of this year.

The issue had opened for subscription on December 1, and closed on December 3, 2021.

Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry through its wide product portfolio.

The company has six manufacturing sites, including three in India, at Dahej in Gujarat and at Samali and Kalyani in West Bengal, and three sites in major mining hubs of Chile, South Africa and Australia.

On the last day of its issue's subscription, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 666.19 times - the highest among the three groups of investors.