Tech Mahindra Shares Rise On Partnership With Israeli Firm

Tech Mahindra shares on Tuesday surged more than 3 per cent to a 52-week high after the IT major said it had partnered with Israel's ContextSpace for cybersecurity. Tech Mahindra shares had opened on a positive note at Rs 548.10, then surged 3.20 per cent to touch a high of Rs 561.35 on the BSE. On the NSE the stock opened at Rs 548, then jumped 3.26 per cent to a high of Rs 561.50.



Tech Mahindra had on Monday announced its partnership with Israeli firm ContextSpace Solutions to develop the world's first global software privacy ecosystem, MyData Shield.



Besides, it has also launched 'Tech Mahindra NxT' to power start-ups in Israel, under which it will engage with 20 firms.



Tel Aviv, Israel's financial and technological hub, will be the nerve centre for the programme and will focus on creating collaborative solutions across cyber security, fintech, mobility, artificial intelligence and data analytics.



Besides, the initiative will also mentor and help accelerate growth for start-ups by availing ready infrastructure and market know-how.



