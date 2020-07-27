Tech Mahindra June Quarter Profit Jumps 21% To Rs 972 Crore

Tech Mahindra's revenue from the IT segment fell 3.48%

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 972.3 crore for the April-June period, marking a gain of 20.95 per cent compared to the previous quarter. In a regulatory filing after market hours, Mumbai-based Tech Mahindra - which is the country's fifth largest IT services company by market capitalisation - said its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,106.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, down 4.05 per cent compared to the three-months ended March 31.

Revenue from the IT segment came in at Rs 8,366.7 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, down 3.48 per cent from the January-March period.

In the BPO segment, Tech Mahindra's revenue fell 10.04 per cent on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter) to Rs 739.6 crore.

"Our customer-centric approach and continued focus on keeping our associates safe and connected has helped us to navigate through these challenging times successfully. We are witnessing a wave of new age technologies being adopted by the customers as businesses across the globe are actively pursuing digital transformation," said CP Gurnani, managing director and CEO, Tech Mahindra.

"We are well-positioned to capture such spends and our endeavor is to be back on the growth path amid increased signs of demand normalisation," he added.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin - or operating margin, a key measure of profitability - improved to 14.3 per cent in the April-June period, compared to 14.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Shares in Tech Mahindra ended 1.73 per cent higher at Rs 664.05 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which fell 0.51 per cent, ahead of the earnings announcement.