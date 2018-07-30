NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Tech Mahindra Q1 Net Profit Rises To Rs 898 Crore, Falls Short Of Estimates

Expenses for the quarter rose 8.2 percent to 72.31 billion rupees.

Earnings | | Updated: July 30, 2018 18:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tech Mahindra Q1 Net Profit Rises To Rs 898 Crore, Falls Short Of Estimates

Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted on Monday a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, dented by higher expenses. The company's net profit rose to 8.98 billion rupees ($130.80 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 7.99 billion rupees, a year earlier

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.08 billion rupees, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters. Expenses for the quarter rose 8.2 percent to 72.31 billion rupees.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tech MahindraTech Mahindra earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top