Tech Mahindra Hits 52-Week High On Profit Beat In Q3

Highlights Shares rose over 6% to 52-week high Tech Mahindra's net profit rose 13% in Q3 Revenue from operations advanced 3.63%

Tech Mahindra shares surged as much as 6.66 per cent to fresh 52-week high of Rs 800 after its profit beat analysts' estimates in December quarter. Tech Mahindra's net profit rose 13 per cent in October-December quarter versus Rs 1,064.3 crore during the previous quarter. Analysts had on an average expected the net profit at Rs 1,103 crore, news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv data.

Its revenue from operations advanced 3.63 per cent to Rs 8,943.7 crore from Rs 8,629.8 crore during July-September quarter.

During the quarter company reported strong operating performance as its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) or operating profit rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,723 crore while margins rose 50 basis points to 19.3 per cent sequentially.

Commenting on earnings C P Gurnani, company's managing director and chief executive officer said, "This is a milestone quarter for Tech Mahindra with 5 billion dollars annual revenue run rate in sight. The current quarter has been impressive on all fronts, delivering steady growth in enterprise and communications business along with margin expansion. Our Run, Change and Grow strategy has helped us deliver a strong 10 per cent sequential growth in digital revenues. We are confident of continuing the growth momentum."

Key deal wins in December quarter: