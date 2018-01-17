TCS Wins Another Mega Contract: 5 Things To Know

5 Things To Know About TCS' Big Deal Win
1) According to a statement by M&G Prudential, the administration of over four million life and pensions contracts will move from Capita (Prudential's business partner for last 10 years) to TCS' Diligenta.
2) "About 1,100 Capita roles across a number of UK sites are expected to be transferred under the TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings for the Protection of Employment) arrangements to Diligenta. A further 700 roles in India are also expected to move from Capita to TCS," it added.
3) TCS has over the last few weeks announced a slew of large client wins including American insurer Transamerica (over $2 billion), television rating measurement firm Nielsen and British retailer Marks & Spencer.
5) "IT (large cap stocks) underperformed the Sensex in 2017 as revenue growth was tepid while investment in the business and a strong rupee kept margins in check," global brokerage Morgan Stanley said in a report. "We believe a turnaround in IT spending is imminent, which could quickly turn sentiment on these stocks. While structurally the sector faces risks from automation and a slower pace of market share gains from global vendors, we believe a cyclical rally could be in the offing," it added. The brokerage says an improvement in BFSI/retail verticals could help the industry leader TCS and hence it has upgraded it to equal weight. (With PTI inputs)