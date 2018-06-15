TCS To Buy Back Rs 16,000-Crore Worth Shares At Rs 2,100 Per Unit TCS has approved the buyback of 1.99% of the equity share capital amounting to upto Rs 16,000 crore

Share EMAIL PRINT TCS will buyback shares at Rs 2,100 per equity share Highlights TCS to buyback 1.99 per cent of its share capital The price at which buyback will happen is Rs 2,100 per share The board meeting on Friday decided the TCS buyback



"Further to our intimation dated June 12, 2018 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved a proposal to buyback up to 7,61,90,476 Equity Shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.16,000 crore being 1.99% of the total paid up equity share capital, at Rs. 2,100 per Equity Share," TCS said in a market filing.



As of 3:20 pm, TCS shares traded at Rs 1,840.90, up 47 points or 2.66 per cent, as compared to the previous session's closing price of Rs 1,792.25



India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has approved the buyback of 1.99% of the equity share capital amounting to upto Rs 16,000 crore, the company announced after a board meeting that concluded at 2.35 pm on Friday. TCS will carry out the share buyback at Rs 2,100 per equity share, a handsome premium of over 17 percent on the Friday's opening price of Rs 1,800. "Further to our intimation dated June 12, 2018 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved a proposal to buyback up to 7,61,90,476 Equity Shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.16,000 crore being 1.99% of the total paid up equity share capital, at Rs. 2,100 per Equity Share," TCS said in a market filing.As of 3:20 pm, TCS shares traded at Rs 1,840.90, up 47 points or 2.66 per cent, as compared to the previous session's closing price of Rs 1,792.25 NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter