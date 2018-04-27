TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) Adds New Office In Texas, US The new Plano office will mark TCS or Tata Consultancy Services' third location in Texas, with existing offices in Dallas and Houston.

Texas is a key US business hub for TCS, with more than 3,500 employees currently working across the state Mumbai: IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has added a third office in Texas as part of its agreement with US insurance company Transamerica, which will add more than 200 new employees.



The IT major said it will occupy several floors of the Transamerica building at Plano, Texas "as part of a multiyear agreement to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into an integrated modern platform, and drive growth opportunities through superior customer service".



"More than 200 former Transamerica employees now work for TCS at this Plano facility as part of TCS recruiting and protecting more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the US in multiple locations," the IT major said in a statement.



Texas is a key US business hub for TCS, with more than 3,500 employees currently working across the state. In addition, the new Plano office will mark the company's third location in Texas, with existing TCS offices in Dallas and Houston, said the statement.



"TCS has consistently been a leading industry employer in the US, focused on attracting the best talent. We are proud to welcome more than 200 Texans to our workforce and look forward to partnering with the state, city and local organisations to improve economic and social outcomes for the community," said Suresh Muthuswami, President and Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms, TCS.



The statement said TCS had invested nearly $3 billion in the US over the past three years and had been among the top two IT services job creators in the US.



