TCS Shares Trade Slightly Lower Ahead Of Q3 Results

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares trade 0.18% lower on Thursday at Rs 2,801 (in the afternoon trade) on BSE. The scrip opened at Rs 2,807 before hitting a high of Rs 2,820 and plunging to a low of Rs 2,782, against the previous session's closing of Rs 2,807. On NSE, the shares trade at Rs 2,780, 0.24% lower against the Wednesday's closing of Rs 2,806.60.

TCS, just as other IT majors, is expected to declare the third quarter results soon. The company had declared a net profit of Rs 5,746 crore in the September quarter of fiscal 2018 against the profit of Rs 5,958 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2017. In the June quarter of fiscal 2018, the IT company had declared a net profit of Rs 6,670 crore.

In its Q3 2018 preview, HDFC Securities said, "Within tier-1 IT, TCS is expected to lead operational performance while Infosys and HCL Technologies are expected to lag."

The Brokerage further said, "IT sector (coverage universe) is expected to be impacted by 3Q seasonality and yet post mild revenue acceleration. Revenue growth is expected at 1.2% QoQ and 9.1% YoY. Tier-1 IT is expected to post revenue growth of 1.2% QoQ (as compared to 0.3% in 3QFY16-17 each). Tier-2 IT is expected to grow at 1.8% QoQ and 11.2% YoY for the quarter."

In the financial year 2017, TCS posted a net profit of Rs 23,653 crore against an approximate profit of Rs 22,883 crore and nearly Rs 19,257 crore in fiscal 2016 and 2015, respectively.

TCS's revenue is estimated to be Rs 31,072 crore and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin expected to be flat sequentially at 25.1%. APAT estimated to be Rs 6,563 crore, 1.6/-3.7% QoQ/YoY.



