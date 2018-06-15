TCS Rises Ahead of Likely Share Buyback Announcement

The company had made an announcement on Tuesday (June 12). in a stock market filing, that the share buyback decision will be taken on Friday. (Also Read: Another Milestone For TCS As It Celebrates 50 Years: Rs. 7 Lakh Crore)
"Pursuant to Regulation 29( I )(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20 15, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on June 15,2018," reads the company statement on Tuesday.
TCS shares closed at Rs 1,750 a day before the the company made the announcement of intended share buyback. A day later (June 12), the shares closed at Rs 1,781 on the cheer of announcement, and further at Rs 1,824 on Wednesday. Last year, TCS had announced a buyback worth Rs 16,000 crore which materialised in the month of May.
CommentsThe number of shares and the price at which the buyback is likely to happen will be approved in the company's board meeting.
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business and Technology Services, and engineering. A part of the Tata group, TCS has over 394,000 consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US$ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018.