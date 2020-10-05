TCS Market Value Tops Rs 10 Lakh Crore; Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest information technology company, market capitalisation topped Rs 10 lakh crore for the first time as its shares rose as much as 8 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,727 after the company informed exchanges that its board will consider share buyback proposal on October 7, the day it will declare its second quarter earnings.

TCS with market capitalisation of Rs 10.15 lakh crore is currently the country's second largest company by market capitalisation after Reliance Industries which has a market capitalisation of Rs 14.95 lakh crore.

Investors' wealth in TCS rose by Rs 69,000 crore in Monday's trading session after the company announced that its board will consider share buyback proposal.

If approved by the board members, the share buyback proposal of TCS will be the second buyback in two years. In 2018, TCS board had approved the buyback of 1.99 per cent of equity share capital, not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.

TCS shares ended 7.3 per cent higher at Rs 2,707, sharply outperforming the Nifty which ended 0.76 per cent higher.