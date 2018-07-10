TCS Reports Net Profit Of Rs 7,340 Crore In June Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

TCS had posted a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore on net income from operations of Rs. 32,075 crore in Q4

Kicking off the corporate earnings season, TCS or Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 7,340 crore in the April-June quarter, above analysts' estimates. Net profit grew at about 24 per cent on a year-on-year basis compared to the June quarter last year, helped by strong growth in its banking, financial services and insurance division. Analysts, on average, had expected a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,983 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. TCS said its total income from operations stood at Rs 34,261 crore. That marked a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) growth of 6.8 per cent and annual (year-on-year) growth of 15.8 per cent. In the previous quarter, TCS had reported a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore over net income from operations of Rs. 32,075 crore.

"We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with the growth engine firing on all cylinders. Our Banking vertical recovered very nicely this quarter, while other industry verticals maintained their momentum. With a good set of wins during the quarter, a robust deal pipeline and accelerating digital demand, we are positioned well for the future," CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.

The turnaround in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) business led to a robust start to financial year 2018-19, the company noted. Revenue growth in the BFSI vertical increased to 4.1 per cent annually and 3.7 sequentially.

Tata Consultancy Services' growth in the North America business came in at the highest level in 12 quarters, the IT major said in a regulatory filing.

The board of TCS announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Rs 1 each. The dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders on July 25, TCS said.

"Disciplined execution, accelerating growth and currency support helped us mitigate the impact of wage increases during the quarter. This strong start gives us greater confidence in our ability to get our operating margin to our preferred range, while continuing to fund the digital investments that are differentiating us in the marketplace," chief financial officer V Ramakrishnan said.

The outsourcer added two new clients in the $100 million-plus band.

The rupee has weakened by nearly 8 per cent against the US dollar so far this year. Since Q4, it has declined 5.6 per cent against the greenback. Weakness in the rupee against the American currency boosts profitability for exporters. On Tuesday, the rupee edged lower to settle at 68.83.

TCS shares closed 0.6 per cent lower at Rs 1,877 on the BSE earlier on Tuesday.