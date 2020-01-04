TCS Moves Supreme Court Against Cyrus Mistry's Reinstatement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgement directing reinstatement of Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as Director of the Company.

"The company has on January 3 filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the judgement of NCLAT dated December 18, directing reinstatement of Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as Director of the Company for the rest of the tenure," said TCS in a regulatory filing.

Last month, NCLAT had restored Mr Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran was "illegal". In response to this decision, Tata Sons moved the apex court.

Besides, Ratan Tata also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to quash the NCLAT order.