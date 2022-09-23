Work From Home Ends In TCS, Employees To Come To Office Thrice A Week

TCS mandates employees to work from the office for at least three days a week

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) mandates employees to work from the office for at least three days a week, bringing to an end a complete work-from format adopted because of the pandemic, with more information technology companies transitioning into a hybrid model.

TCS, in an email sent to employees, stated that its senior employees have already been working from the office and that customers are also visiting the TCS offices.

It further states that managers will prepare a roster, and employees must work from the office for at least three days a week.

"Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked… any noncompliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied," the email read.

Speaking about the new mandate, a TCS spokesperson told Times of India that they are working in a phased manner to get the employees back to the office and that it is in line with the company's "vision to transition to 25X25 model".

As per the model, not more than 25 per cent of TCS employees will need to work from the office at a given point. It is expected to be implemented by 2025.

For now, employees haven't been given a deadline to return to the office, but they are advised to contact their managers to know about the arrangements made for their projects per the new working plan.

The rostering will be based on project requirements, and a mix of freshers and experienced professionals will be called to the office, a TCS spokesperson informed Moneycontrol.

TCS said that they have started the process to make a phased transition from TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) to a more hybrid model which will allow most of its employees to work from the office for some days of the week.

The firm added that it has boosted its internal processes to facilitate this transition.