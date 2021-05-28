TCS Completes GE's Stake Buy In TCS Saudi Arabia; Stock Edges Lower

At 12:30 pm, the shares of TCS were trading at Rs 3,163, lower by 0.53 per cent, on BSE

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has completed the acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia. "The acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia has been completed on May 26, 2021, " TCS said in a regulatory filing to thwe stock exchanges.

In January, TCS had announced that it would acquire GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia and complete the process in 3 - 6 months.

Meanwhile, TCS has been listed among the top 25 Best Big Companies to work for in the UK and among the Best Companies in the Consultancy sector by the Best Companies organisation for "prioritizing the health and wellness of its employees, with initiatives such as virtual access to a GP, HR outreach sessions and mental health awareness programmes, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

At 12:30 pm, the shares of TCS were trading at Rs 3163, lower by 0.53 per cent, on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty were trading higher by 0.4 per cent at the time.