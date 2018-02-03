Tax Defaulters Not To Get Off The Hook Easily. 5 Things To Know



Five Things To Know About I-T Department's Latest Ammo

New Delhi: As the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) gives its nod to the income tax (I-T) department to access residential addresses of the assesses via government records, it is expected to be quite a challenge to evade the clutches of income tax (I-T) department. The government of India has recently amended the rules and empowered the taxman to use banking, insurance and municipal corporation's database to obtain address of an untraceable income tax defaulter for issuance of notices or summonses to them and extract due taxes.

1. Till now, income tax (I-T) authorities could only issue notice to a defaulting or erring taxpayer as per the address provided in their PAN (Permanent Account Number), or any tax-related communication. This didn't help the I-T authorities since some of the assesses had changed their addresses and didn not intimate the tax department, deliberately or otherwise.

2. With the recently amended rules, the income tax (I-T) department can now walk an extra mile, and cull out the address from the government records other than from the PAN card details.

3. The tax department, with the latest powers, can access the records of a bank, cooperative bank, India Post, insurance company, returns of agricultural income and statement of financial transactions. This would also include the records of the assesse in the records of the government such as voter's ID and driving licence, and those available in the database of the local authority such as municipal corporation and the records of the government as per the notification issued on December 20, 2017.

4. The latest rules were enforced after the union finance ministry gave its approval to the amendment.

5. The government's intent behind the latest legislation is to make sure that revenue to the tune of crores of rupees can be saved. "The aim is to ensure that due government revenue is not usurped and defaulters are caught, penalised and prosecuted," a senior official said.

With inputs from PTI



