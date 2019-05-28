Tax Deducted At Source (TDS) Statement Filing Deadline Just Three Days Away, 10 Things To Know

The new format of Form 24Q is also available for TDS on salaries.

Only three days are left to e-file quarterly statement of tax deducted at source (TDS) for the last quarter of financial year 2018-19. Filing the TDS statement after the due date, which is May 31, 2018, will invite a late fee of Rs 200 per day and a penalty of up to Rs 1,00,000, according to the department's official twitter account - @IncomeTaxIndia. However, the due date for e-filing TDS for assessees in Odisha has been extended to June 30 on account of cyclone.

e-file TDS statement for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2019 by 31st May, 2019 (Due date is extended to 30th June, 2019 for Odisha). pic.twitter.com/JUeFhefC2v — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 28, 2019



Here are 10 things to know:

1. For the e-filing of TDS statement, Form 16/16A can be downloaded from TRACES portal- tdscpc.gov.in, according to the Income Tax department.

2. The Form 16/16A contains 7-character TDS certificate number.

3. The transaction based report (TBR) can be downloaded instead of TDS certificate for deductions made from non-PAN non-residents and reported in form number 27Q, the IT department mentioned on its Twitter account.

4. The new format of Form 24Q is also available for TDS on salaries.

5. " The new form improves accuracy and avoids mismatches in the return of income tax filed by deductee," the department said in a statement.

6. Meanwhile, the due date for issue of TDS certificates in Form 16 and 16A is June 15, 2019.

7. Delay in issue of TDS certificate shall result in penalty of Rs 100 for each day of default.

8. However, the department has extended the deadline for issuance of TDS certificates to July 15 for cyclone-hit Odisha.

9. In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said with a view to redress genuine hardship faced by the deductors due to the severe disruption of normal life caused by cyclone Fani hitting Odisha earlier this month, the relief in TDS compliance is being given to the deductors in the state.

10. The Income Tax Department has also extended the due date for depositing TDS for the month of April 2019 from May 7 to May 20 for deductors in cyclone-hit Odisha.