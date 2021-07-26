Tatva Chintan IPO: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Tatva Chintan Pharma's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 180.36 times

Tatva Chintan is likely to finalise the basis of allotment for shares on Monday, July 26. Tatva Chintan Pharma's Rs 500 crore initial public offering (IPO) consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 225 crore and an offer of sale aggregating to Rs 225 crore by the existing promoters and shareholders. The shares are likely to be listed on Thursday, July 29.

Tatva Chintan Pharma's IPO was subscribed 180.36 times. The portion reserved for retail individual investors was subscribed 35.35 times, the portion set aside for the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 185.23 times and the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 512.22 times - the highest among the three groups of investors.

How to check the share allotment status on the registrar's website

Go to the web portal of Link Intime India

Select the IPO in the dropbox

Select one of the three: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

In application type, choose between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details

Fill the captcha

Hit the 'submit' button

How to check the share allotment status on the website of BSE

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, Select Equity

Under the issue name, select Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem in the drop box

Type the application number

Add PAN card number

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit the 'submit' button