How To Book A Tatkal Ticket Online Through IRCTC

IRCTC Tatkal booking: A Tatkal reservation can be made for a maximum of four passengers per PNR

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation provides a special booking facility to enable users to book train tickets on a short notice. The Indian Railways' Tatkal programme A Tatkal ticket can be booked by a registered IRCTC user by paying a premium over the normal fare a day ahead of the journey. The IRCTC Tatkal train ticket booking service opens at 10:00 am every day for making air-conditioned (AC) class and 11:00 am for non-AC class reservations, according to IRCTC's website - irctc.co.in. IRCTC is the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways. (Also Read: Tatkal ticket rules and other important details)

Here's how to book train tickets under the Indian Railways' Tatkal programme:

The user is required to log in to the IRCTC booking portal in order to book Tatkal tickets. Therefore, if not registered with the IRCTC portal already, the user is required to complete the registration process and log in using his or her account details.

After login, the user is directed to the "Book Your Ticket" page. Here, the user can search for available trains by filling in details such as source and destination stations, date of journey and class of travel.

The next page displays the list of trains available for the selected route. The user can access information about the timings and route of a train by clicking on its name.

To select the train from the train list, the user is required to click on the type of class available in the selected train.

The "quota" option is available at right side of the above train list. For booking a Tatkal ticket, the user needs to select "Tatkal" under the quota section.

To book a Tatkal ticket in the selected train, the user is required to click on the "Book Now" option.

On the passenger reservation page, the user is required to confirm details such as the train name, station names, class and journey date displayed on the left side of the page to proceed.

After this step, the user is asked to enter details such as the names, age, berth preference and food choice for each passenger.

After entering the details, the user may proceed by clicking on the "continue booking" option. At this stage, any of the filled details can be changed by selecting the "re-plan booking" option.

The ticket details, total fare (including taxes) and availability of berths at the particular time are displayed on the screen. After tallying the details, the user can proceed to make the payment against the booking by clicking on the "continue booking" option.

After successful payment and booking of accommodations, the Ticket confirmation page is displayed. A virtual reservation message (VRM) in the form of SMS is sent by the Railways system to the mobile number provided in the passenger reservation form.

Also, a booking confirmation mail is sent to the email address of the registered IRCTC user.

Tatkal ticket booking timings

Indian Railways' Tatkal facility provides an Advance Reservation Period of one day, excluding the day of journey. For example, if the train is to depart on the second day of the month, the Tatkal quota booking for that particular train will open at 10:00 am for AC class bookings (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and 11:00 am for non-AC class bookings (SL/FC/2S) on the first day of the month, according to the IRCTC website.

(Also read: All you need to know about Tatkal ticket charges)

Tatkal ticket booking charges

Tatkal train ticket booking charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes.

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Second (sitting) 10.00 15.00 Sleeper 90.00 175.00 AC Chair Car 100.00 200.00 AC 3 Tier 250.00 350.00 AC 2 Tier 300.00 400.00 Executive 300.00 400.00

(Also read: Know all about IRCTC Premium Tatkal ticket | How IRCTC Tatkal booking compares with Premium Tatkal ticket reservation)

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Reserve Second sitting (2S) 10.00 15.00 100 Sleeper 100.00 200.00 500 AC Chair Car 125.00 225.00 250 AC 3 Tier 300.00 400.00 500 AC 2 Tier 400.00 500.00 500 Executive 400.00 500.00 250

Source: Indian Railways

(Also read: Indian Railways Tatkal ticket - Conditions under which a full refund is permitted)

A Tatkal reservation can be made for a maximum of four passengers per PNR (passenger name record).