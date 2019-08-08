Tata Steel Shares Fall 5% After Profit Drops 64% In June Quarter

Shares of Tata Steel fell over 5 per cent on Thursday, a day after the steel major announced its quarterly results for the first quarter of current financial year. Tata Steel reported a net profit of Rs 693.09 crore for the April-June period, which marked a decline of 64.29 per cent.

Tata Steel's shares opened lower at Rs 379 and fell 5.73 per cent to register an intraday low of Rs 360 on the NSE.

Tata Steel revenue for the June quarter stood at Rs 35,947.11 crore, up 1.28 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

At 2:10 pm, the company's shares traded 4.98 per cent lower at Rs 362.90 on the NSE, underperforming the benchmark Nifty50 index which was up 0.54 per cent.

