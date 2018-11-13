NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Tata Steel Posts Profit Of Rs 3,116 Crore In Second Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Tata Steel Q2 earnings: Thirteen analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based firm to post a profit of Rs 2,247 crore.

November 13, 2018
Total revenue from operations rose 34.1 per cent to Rs 43,544 crore.

Steelmaker Tata Steel reported a more than three-fold rise in second quarter net profit on Tuesday, handily beating market estimates, helped by strong sales in India. Net profit came in at Rs 3,116 crore ($428.79 million) in its fiscal second quarter ended September 30 from Rs 1,018 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Thirteen analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based firm to post a profit of Rs 2,247 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 72.6700 Indian rupees)

