Tata Steel Ltd on Friday posted a five-fold rise in third-quarter profit, but missed analysts' expectations.For the quarter ended December 31, profit was Rs 1,294 crore, compared with Rs 243 crore in the same period a year earlier, the steelmaker said in a statement. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 1,392 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.