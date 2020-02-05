Tata Steel Features Among India's Best Workplaces In Manufacturing 2020

Organisations were evaluated under two parameters, Trust Index and Culture Audit.

Tata Steel has featured among India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020 for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and building a high-trust, high-performance culture, imbibing credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

The 'Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020' recognition is given by Great Place to Work, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognising high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces around the world.

Every year, Great Place to Work partners with more than 1,000 organisations in India and after its assessment, identifies the best of them as Great Workplaces. This recognition is a celebration of the best work cultures in the country.

"Today, employers not just in India but globally must continuously work towards raising and meeting the standards of work environment to attract, engage and retain the best talent to remain competitive. This recognition will further reinforce our commitment to create a work culture that is inclusive and nurtures talent to accomplish and deliver to the best of their abilities," said Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel.

This year, 142 manufacturing organisations in India underwent this assessment and the Institute identified the Top 30 India's Best Workplaces: Manufacturing, 2020.

Organisations that made it to this prestigious list were evaluated under two parameters, Trust Index and Culture Audit. For the Trust Index, the survey sought anonymous feedback from employees and carries 2/3rd weightage. The current study represents the voice of 337,129 employees in the sector.

The Culture Audit evaluates the quality of people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee lifecycle and carries 1/3rd weightage. The cumulative score of Trust Index and Culture Audit determines an organisation's inclusion in India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020.