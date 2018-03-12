Tata Sons To Offload TCS shares Worth $1.25 Billion

Tata Sons, which owned 73.5 per cent of TCS as of end-December, is selling TCS shares in a price range of Rs 2,872 to Rs 2,925 each, according to a deal term sheet.
That would be a discount of 4.2 to 5.9 per cent to TCS's Monday closing price of Rs 3,052.15.
TCS, the top Indian software services exporter, is the second-most valuable company in the country with a market capitalisation of close to $90 billion.
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are managing the TCS share sale.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)