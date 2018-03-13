Tata Sons Sells TCS Stake Worth $1.25 Billion, TCS Shares Tank 6%

Commentsstock markets also opened on a lower note today. The benchmark BSE Sensex turned choppy on tepid cues from overseas market, despite positive macroeconomic data and appreciating rupee. The rupee inched higher by 9 paise to 64.95 against the US dollar on better-than-expected inflation numbers and mild selling of the greenback by exporters amid sustained foreign capital inflows. In a series of macro data reported yesterday, the Industrial production grew at a high rate of 7.5% in January 2018 as against 3.5% in the same period a year earlier while the retail inflation fell to a 4-month low of 4.44% in February.
TCS, the top Indian software services exporter, is the second-most valuable company in the country with a market capitalisation of close to $90 billion., according to a report of Reuters.