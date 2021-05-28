Tata Sons Acquires Majority Stake In BigBasket

Tata Sons has acquired a majority stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery seller BigBasket, as part of Tata Group's ambitious plans of expanding in newer domains.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had, last month, approved Tata Digital Limited's offer of acquiring up to 64.3 per cent stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private (SGS) which runs the online grocery delivery platform BigBasket. Tata Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

The CCI had approved acquisition by Tata Digital of up to 64.3 per cent of Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited and its sole control over Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited, the company that runs BigBasket.