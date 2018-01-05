Tata, Singapore Airlines 'Open' About Air India Bid, Says Vistara

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines run an airline called Vistara through a joint venture.
"The two promoters are open to evaluate bids for Air India. They keep an open mind," Thng told a news conference in Delhi.
Air India, founded in the 1930s by the Tata Group before it was nationalised in 1953, is saddled with a debt burden of $8.5 billion and a bloated cost structure.
The Tata Group was interested in bidding for state-owned Air India, its chairman N. Chandrasekaran had said late last year.
Separately, Vistara will lease five more A320 NEO aircraft by June 2018, CEO Thng said.
