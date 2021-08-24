Tata Power Arm Commissions 150 MW Solar Power Project In Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable used around 6.56 lakh modules for the solar project

Tata Power Renewable Energy - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned a 150 megawatt (MW) solar power project in the Loharki village of Rajasthan. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually, according to a regulatory filing by Tata Power to the stock exchanges today.

The country's largest integrated power utility completed the project within the stipulated time, for which around 6.56 lakh modules were used. It is spread across 756 acres and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tonnes of carbon emission on an annual basis.

For an easier and smooth processing of installation, a total of 48 inverters and 720 km of DC cable were utilised in the project.

“The commissioning of the 150 MW project in Loharki, Rajasthan has further fortified our position as one of the leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation,'' said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

On Tuesday, August 24, shares of Tata Power settled 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 125.90 apiece on the BSE.