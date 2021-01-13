Tata Motors Hits Fresh 52-Week Highs On Jump In Global Wholesales

At 10:20 am, the shares of Tata Motors were trading higher by 1.3 per cent on the BSE.

Tata Motors shares touched fresh 52-week highs after the auto major reported a 1 per cent rise in global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 2,78,915 units in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company had sold 2,76,127 units in the October-December period. At 10:20 am, the shares of Tata Motors were trading at Rs 241.10,higher by 1.3 per cent on the BSE.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3FY21 were at 90,365 units, lower by 4 per cent from 94,034 units reported in Q3FY20. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3FY21 were at 1,88,550 units, higher by 4 per cent from 1,82,093 units reported in compared to Q3FY20.

Tata Motors shares had risen over 10 per cent to Rs 252 in Tuesday's session after Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 stood at 128,469 vehicles, 13.1 per cent higher than 113,569 vehicles sold in the preceding quarter.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 49,706.19, higher by 185.65 points or 0.37 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,625.35, up 61.05 points or 0.43 per cent at the time.