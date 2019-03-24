Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices From April

Tata Motors will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000

Automobile major Tata Motors will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000 starting April 2019.

The company said in a statement on Saturday that the prices will be hiked due to rising input costs and external economic conditions.

According to Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors: "The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase."

"We are confident of maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming months on the back of our robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.