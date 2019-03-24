NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices From April

The company said in a statement that the prices will be hiked due to rising input costs and external economic conditions.

Corporates | | Updated: March 24, 2019 11:52 IST
Tata Motors will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000


Mumbai: 

Automobile major Tata Motors will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000 starting April 2019.

According to Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors: "The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase." 

"We are confident of maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming months on the back of our robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier."



