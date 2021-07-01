Tata Motors Edges Higher After Domestic Sales Rise 353% In June Quarter

Shares of Tata Motors were last trading 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 344.55 on the BSE.

Share price of Tata Motors edged higher by more than one per cent on Thursday, July 1, after the company announced its sales numbers for the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. On Thursday, Tata Motors opened on the BSE at Rs 341.65, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 347.50 and an intra day low of Rs 341.30, in the trading session so far. Tata Motors reported a total domestic sales of 1,07,786 units in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, marking a growth of 353 per cent year-on-year.

The company's sales in the domestic and international market in the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at 1,14,784 vehicles, compared to 24,978 units last year. In June 2021, Tata Motors domestic sales stood at 43,704 units, compared to 19,387 units sold in the same month last year.

Tata Motors sales of total commercial vehicles (CV) in the June quarter stood at 50,145 units, compared to 10,407 units in the same period last year, recording a growth of 382 per cent year-on-year. Whereas, in June 2021, sales of commercial vehicles stood at 22,100 units, compared to 8,824 units in the same month last year, marking a growth of 150 per cent year-on-year.

In terms of passenger vehicles (PV), Tata Motors registered 64,386 units sold in the April-June quarter, compared to 14,571 units in the corresponding period last year, marking a rise of 342 per cent year-on-year. In June 2021, the company sold 24,110 units in passenger vehicles, compared to 11,419 units in June 2022, recording a growth of 111 per cent on an yearly basis.

On the NSE, Tata Motors opened at Rs 341.50, registering an intra day high of Rs 347.40 and an intra day low of Rs 341.20, in the session so far. It was last trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 344.80 on the NSE.

