Tata Motors Reports Net Loss Of Rs 3,698 Crore In June Quarter

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 3,698.34crore in the quarter ended June 30. That marked an increase of 94.41 per cent in its net loss of Rs 1,902.37 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing after market hours, the carmaker said its revenue stood at Rs 60,830.16 crore in the quarter ended June 30, down 29 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Shares in Tata Motors closed 4.56 per cent lower at Rs 144.35 apiece on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement by the company, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which finished 0.04 per cent lower - its sixth straight day of fall.

For the quarter ended March 31, Tata Motors had posted a net profit of Rs 1,117.48 crore, marking a decline of 47.42 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. It, however, posted a net loss of Rs 28,826.23 crore for the financial year 2018-19.

