Tata Motors Share Fall 5%

Tata Motors shares registered sharp losses on Thursday, after clocking a gain of 10.21 per cent in the previous session. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Tata Motors shares declined to as much as Rs 126.80 apiece during the session, marking a fall of 5.62 per cent from their previous close of Rs 134.35. In a regulatory filing during the market hours on Wednesday, the auto maker had said its global sales - including Jaguar Land Rover - fell 32 per cent to 72,464 units last month.

Sales of its commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range declined 45 per cent to 25,366 units during the month, it said. Global sales of its passenger vehicles dropped 22 per cent to 47,098 units.

At 3:24 pm, Tata Motors shares traded 4.28 per cent lower at Rs 128.60 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.50 per cent.

