Tata Motors Global Sales Down 32% In August

Tata Motors said its global sales - including Jaguar Land Rover - fell 32% last month

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 32 per cent fall in its global sales in August. In a regulatory filing, the auto maker said its global sales - including Jaguar Land Rover - fell 32 per cent to 72,464 units last month compared to the corresponding period a year ago. The global sales numbers from the carmaker come at a time India's auto industry is facing a slowdown in sales and lakhs of estimate job cuts. This month, Tata Motors separately reported a 49.06 per cent fall in its total domestic sales in August.

Sales of its commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range declined 45 per cent to 25,366 units during the month, Tata Motors said in its filing to the BSE during market hours on Wednesday.

Global sales of its passenger vehicles dropped 22 per cent to 47,098 units, Tata Motors further said.

The country's monthly passenger vehicle and car sales recorded their steepest fall ever in August, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Global sales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 39,615 vehicles, according to Tata Motors.

Shares in Tata Motors rose as much as 10.75 per cent to Rs 135 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), before ending with a gain of 10.21 per cent for the day. The stock outperformed the benchmark Sensex index which finished 0.34 per cent higher.

The Nifty Auto index - comprising manufacturers of cars, two-wheelers, heavy vehicles as well as auto ancillaries - ended 3.60 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.