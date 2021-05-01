Tata Motors Reports Domestic Sales Of 39,530 Units In April 2021

Tata Motors Sales April 2021: A 41 per cent drop was recorded in domestic sales month-on-month

Tata Motors reported its monthly auto sales on Saturday, May 1, reporting 39,530 units sold in April 2021, marking a 41 per cent month-on-month drop in total domestic sales, compared to the previous month of March. Tata Motors domestic sales in March 2021 stood at 66,609 units. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the BSE on Saturday, Tata Motors sales in the domestic and international market for April 2021 stood at 41,858 vehicles. (Also Read: Tata Motors Sales Up 5% In 2020-21, 66,609 Units Sold In March )

According to the statement, Tata Motors sales of domestic commercial vehicles (CV) in April 2021 stood at 16,644 units, registering a 59 per cent drop month-month, compared to 40,609 units sold in March 2021. The commercial vehicles sale included passenger carriers, SCV cargo pickup, exports. The exports of commercial vehicles stood at 2209 units in April 2021, marking a 40 per cent drop month-on-month, compared to 3654 units in March 2021.

Additionally, in terms of domestic passenger vehicles (PV), Tata Motors registered 25,095 units sold in April 2021, marking a 15 per cent drop month-on-month, compared to 29,654 units sold in March 2021.

Tata Motors is a listed company on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. On Friday, April 30, shares of Tata Motors settled 2.62 per cent lower at Rs 293.95 per cent apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, its shares settled 2.91 per cent lower at Rs 293.10 apiece on Friday.

Meanwhile, in April 2021, Tata Motors Limited completed the transfer of its defence business to Tata Advanced Systems Limited or TASL for an upfront consideration of Rs 227.7 crore. The transfer was done through a slump sale according to the scheme of arrangement cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal.