Tata Motors' Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats Estimates, Jaguar Land Rover Turnaround Helps

Shares of Tata Motors closed up 7.5 per cent at Rs 190.15 ahead of the earnings release.

Tata Motors Ltd's fourth-quarter profit fell less than expected on Monday, with the Mumbai-based automaker saying tighter control of expenses and a turnaround at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit helped dull the impact of economic slowdown at home.

Three months ago, Tata promised "decisive action" to cut costs at JLR and improve cash flow after weak sales at the British luxury car brand led Tata to post the biggest-ever quarterly loss in Indian corporate history.

The country's biggest automaker by revenue earned Rs 1,117 crore in net profit for the three months ended March 31 - its first quarterly profit in the fiscal year.

The result was ahead of Rs 338 crore average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv IBES, but was still lower than Rs 2,125 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc fell 5 per cent to Rs 65,146 crore. The unit brings in most of Tata motors' revenue.

Last month, rival Maruti Suzuki India booked a net profit decline of 5 per cent and forecast a weak rate of growth for the current fiscal year ending March 2020.

