Tata Motors Reports Loss Of 1,049 Crore Rupees In September Quarter

Total expenses during July-September rose 8.6 per cent, while revenue climbed to Rs 71,293 crore from Rs 69,570 crore a year earlier.

October 31, 2018
The loss was above the street estimate of a loss of Rs 240 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported a loss for the three months ended September, dented by weak Jaguar Land Rover sales and a one-off charge in respect to a subsidiary closure. The automaker made a loss of Rs 1,049 crore ($141.92 million), compared with a profit of Rs 2,483 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. That was above the street estimate of a loss of Rs 240 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

