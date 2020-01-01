Tata Motors Domestic Sales Decline 12% In December

Overall sales, including exports, declined by 13.84 per cent to 46,903 units in December 2019

Automobile giant Tata Motors reported a 12 per cent decline in domestic sales to 44,254 units in December 2019, compared to 50,440 units during the same period last year. The domestic sales of passenger vehicles saw a decline of 10 per cent at 12,785 units in December 2019 compared to 14,260 units in the same month previous year.

The automobile manufacturer's overall sales, including exports, declined by 13.84 per cent to 46,903 units in December 2019 from 54,439 units in December 2018.

Segment-wise, commercial vehicles sales during the period under review fell by 15 per cent to 34,082 units from 40,015 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BSVI."

"Our marketing campaigns and attractive consumer schemes resulted in the highest retail sales this fiscal. December retail was 83 per cent higher than the off-take and the dealer network stock has been reduced to lowest ever level.

"Having almost completed our planned production and dispatches of BS IV, we will start moving to BS VI production and dispatches from January and step up our volumes in the coming months," he added.