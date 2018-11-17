NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Tata Investment Board Approves Rs 450 Crore Share Buyback

According to a regulatory filing, the buyback will be for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 450 crore at Rs 1,000 per equity share.

Market | | Updated: November 17, 2018 08:40 IST
Tata Investment Corporation on Friday said that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to buyback 8.17 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

"The buyback is subject to approval of the members by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the buyback regulations."

The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including Tata Companies, which are engaged in various businesses.

