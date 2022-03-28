Tata Elxsi Share Touches All-Time High

Tata Elxsi's shares hit an all-time high during volatile trade

Shares of IT major Tata Elxsi on Monday hit an all-time high during volatile trade, amid reports that MSCI may include the company in its standard index.

The company's share touched a high of Rs 9,078 during the day on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), rising 7.55 per cent. It finally closed at Rs 9,010 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), having risen by Rs 571.8 and 6.78 per cent over the previous close. The share had opened at Rs 8,465 today.

The volatility in Tata Elxsi's shares was mainly due to reports that MSCI may include it in its standard index along with four other companies, namely Jindal Steel & Power, Voltas, Varun Beverages and Astral.

The share has gained 52.19 per cent since the beginning of this year and risen 237.07 per cent in one year. Tata Elxsi stock is trading higher than five day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

A total of 1.32 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 115.43 crore.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 55,812 crore on the BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,614.30 on March 26, 2021.

MSCI is an American finance company. It is a global provider of equity, fixed income, real estate indexes, multi-asset portfolio analysis tools, ESG and climate products.