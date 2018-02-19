Tata Docomo's Rs 179, Rs 349, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans Offer 1.4GB Per Day Data, Free Calling Docomo's unlimited voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day calling after which 30 paise per minute is charged for voice calls.

100 free SMSes per day are also offered with these prepaid plans.



Tata Docomo's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 179



Docomo's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 179 offers 39.2GBs of 3G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Data rollover facility is also applicable with this plan which means that the unused data will be carried forward and added to the data benefit of the next cycle. After the exhaustion of data limits, subscribers are charged 10 paise/minute for availing internet facility. Unlimited (local, STD and roaming) voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes per day are also offered with this plan.





Tata Docomo's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349



Docomo's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 offers 78.4GBs of 3G data for a period of 56 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Data rollover facility is also applicable with this plan. After the exhaustion of data limits, subscribers are charged 10 paise/minute for availing internet facility. Unlimited (local, STD and roaming) voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes per day are also offered with this plan.







Tata Docomo's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499



Docomo's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499 offers 126 GBs of 3G data for a period of 90 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Data rollover facility is also applicable with this plan. After the exhaustion of data limits, subscribers are charged 10 paise/minute for availing internet facility. Unlimited (local, STD and roaming) voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes per day are also offered with this plan.









