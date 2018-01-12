Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Wins $2 Billion-Plus Deal From US Insurer

Highlights Agreement expected to be completed by second quarter of 2018 Multi-year agreement worth more than $2 billion, says TCS TCS on Thursday posted profit of Rs 6,531 crore in Q3

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Friday announced that it has partnered with Transamerica, a US based insurance company, to enable the transformation of administration of its insurance and annuity business lines. The partnership enables the US insurer to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated modern platform. The multi-year agreement is worth more than $2 billion in revenues, the largest contract signed by the TCS to date. The Indian IT major will administer Transamerica's life insurance, annuity, supplemental health insurance and workplace voluntary benefits products and take on administration of over 10 million policies.

"TCS was carefully selected because of their significant, ongoing investments in technology and their expertise in the insurance and annuity industry," said Mark Mullin, Transamerica president and CEO. "TCS will provide valuable administration and quality customer service," he said.

The partnership will enable the transformation of the administration of Transamerica's life insurance, annuity, supplemental health insurance, and workplace voluntary benefits products. It will also support the company's overall transition to a simplified, cloud-enabled platform for agile new product development, enhanced services, acquisitions, and strategic innovation investments. This agreement is expected to lead to annual run-rate savings of approximately $70 million initially - growing to $100 million over time - for Transamerica. The majority is expected to benefit underlying earnings.

"TCS is helping to guide many of today's leading companies through their business 4.0 journeys, in building their digital spines, becoming more agile, creating superior customer experiences, and driving exponential growth," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and managing director of TCS.

TCS on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 6,531 crore in the October-December quarter, as against Rs. 6,446 crore in the previous quarter. Income from operations rose to Rs. 30,904 crore, as compared to Rs. 30,541 crore in the September quarter. The revenue and profit numbers were in line with market estimates. The TCS shares trade at Rs 2,754.85 on BSE, 1.20% lower than the previous session's closing.






